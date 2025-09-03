Micheal Okyere Baafi apologizes over resignation promise after Akwatia by-election

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Micheal Okyere Baafi, has apologized to Ghanaians for promising to resign from parliament if the candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the Akwatia by-election.

According to him, at the time of the comment, he was confident that with the work and the campaign the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had made in the constituency, he was very sure of victory.

Unfortunately, he indicated that he was wrong, adding that the electoral process was tampered with through vote buying from the NDC.

He expressed worry about the development and insisted that vote buying, if it continues, will destroy Ghana’s democracy.

By: Jacob Aggrey