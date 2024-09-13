Mining company donates GH¢466, 505 medical equipment to Bolga Regional Hospital Dialysis Centre

Cardinal Namdi­ni Mining Limited (CNML), a member of the Shandong Gold Group, has donated medical equipment to the Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic of the Bolgatan­ga Regional Hospital in the Upper East Region.

The equipment worth GH¢466, 505.00 include a dialysis mane-fit­ted with bicart holder, a dialysis manual bed and chair, 240 hollow fiber dialysers, 240 bloodlines, 480 fistula needles , 120 gallons of acid concentrate dialysate and 240 gallons of bicarbonate cartridge.

Addressing some key stake­holders in health at a brief ceremony to hand over the items to management of the hospital, the Vice President of CNML, Mr Feng Baoli, said the gesture was a reflection of the corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society.

He added that the initiative was a request from the Paramount Chief of Talensi Traditional Area, Naba Kubilsong Nalebtang, and other stakeholders who constantly pleaded with the mining company to assist the newly constructed Hae­modialysis Centre and Clinic with some Dialysis machines and medical consumables in order to enhance its operations.

Mr Baoli added that the mining company would be consistent in rendering its ‘good will’ to the peo­ple, especially in the areas of health and education.

He described as bizarre the high kidney-related cases being handled by the Haemodialysis Centre of the hospital, saying, “it is our hope that this machine and consumables will provide life-saving treatment to those in need and alleviate the burden on families facing these challenging conditions, travelling outside the region to access care.”

He called on the illustrious stakeholders in the region; namely chiefs, political actors, religious lead­ers, youth groups, among others, to collaborate with the company to work in peace and unison to foster growth, improve upon the healthcare services, and alleviate the people from poverty.

In an address delivered for him at the handover ceremony, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, indicated the dona­tion would significantly contribute to stimulate the quality of dialysis services of the hospital.

According to him, the com­mitment of the CNML towards ‘bettering’ specialised care and the well-being of the people with renal disorders was laudable.

He indicated he had observed the Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic was overwhelmed with dialysis ma­chines, as they were managing with only four machines.

He challenged other Philan­thropic individuals and organisations to do well to contribute their quota in that direction, so as to enable the hospital to render services to people with kidney-related diseases expedi­tiously and efficiently.

The Director for the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Dr Aiden Saan­wie, stated that the Centre needed more consumables and dialysis ma­chines, “so we are able to continue to provide the services expected of us in the Haemodialysis Centre.”

He further appealed to CNML to consider adopting the facility as part of their CSR, so as to intervene constantly to give it a facelift.

It can be recalled that, a year ago, the people of the region expressed grave disappointment over the lack of dialysis centre in the Regional Hospital, to manage patients who were down with kidney failure and needed renal replacement therapy.

The appeals which were intensi­fied in the media front from staff of the hospital and other stakeholders in the region achieved results as philanthropic individuals and institu­tions contributed monumentally to the construction of a Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic at the hospital.

Seven clinicians, doctors, and nurses drawn from the various units in the hospital have been managing the Haemodialysis Centre, pending posting of permanent staff to the facility.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGATANGA