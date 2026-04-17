Minister commends progress on TDC housing projects in Tema

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing housing projects being undertaken by the TDC Ghana Ltd. in Tema.

He noted that the developments reflected government’s commitment to expanding housing supply and reducing the national housing deficit.

Mr Adjei made the remarks on Wednesday during a working visit to key project sites, including the Kpone Affordable Housing Project, an event centre under development, and other facilities within the Tema metropolis.

The visit followed a presentation made by TDC earlier this year, outlining its planned projects for 2026.

“I decided to come and see whether what was presented to us was just a document or something that is actually being implemented, and I am impressed with what I have seen,” he said.

At the Kpone Affordable Housing Project at Community 26, the minister observed that Phase Four and Five of the development, comprising over 1,000 two bedroom housing units, were about 90 per cent complete.

He mentioned that work on both phases commenced in 2025 and were expected to be fully completed by September this year.

Furthermore, the minister also inspected the construction of 60 two bedroom apartments at Site Three, as well as a 240-unit apartment project intended to replace the dilapidated Kaiser Flats at Community 4.

In addition, Mr Adjei visited the site for a proposed 5,000 capacity event centre near the TDC head office, which is expected to host concerts, conferences, weddings, and exhibitions upon completion.

He said the projects, when completed, would significantly augment the existing housing stock and contribute to bridging the country’s housing deficit.

He added that the housing units were designed to be affordable for public sector workers, including nurses, teachers, and security personnel.

The minister the urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity by engaging TDC to secure units under the scheme.

“This is truly affordable housing. Our workers can come in and acquire these units without difficulty,” he indicated. He commended the management of TDC for the progress made so far and urged them to adhere strictly to project timelines in order to ensure timely

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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