‘Ministry of Communications has inherited GH¢6bn debt’

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation has inherited a debt portfolio exceeding GH¢6 billion, with some key agen­cies operating on near-empty bank balances, according to the sector minister, Samuel Nartey George.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nin­go-Prampram, made the revela­tion on the floor of Parliament yesterday while presenting the 2025 budget estimates for the ministry.

Nartey George stated that the National Communications Author­ity (NCA), which previously had a strong financial standing, now has only US$1 million in its account.

“The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) is also struggling with just GH¢25.08 in its bank account, but saddled with a debt of GH¢813.5 million,” Mr Nartey George disclosed.

“The previous government told us they bought Airtel Tigo for US$1, but it came with a debt of US$220 million,” he said, adding that the financial strain has raised concerns even among interna­tional partners, including the US government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite these challenges, the minister said government was committed to transforming Ghana’s digital landscape through legislative reforms, infrastructure expansion, and job creation.

He announced plans to re­view and update seven key laws governing the ICT sector, some of which date back over two decades to ensure they align with modern digital trends.

To boost digital skills develop­ment, Mr Nartey George indicated that the ministry will launch the One Million CODES project, which aims to train one million Ghanaians in ICT.

“This is the most ambitious digital training initiative in Africa per capita,” he emphasised, noting that GH¢100 million has been allocated as seed funding for the programme in the 2025 budget.

Additionally, he said, GH¢86 million will be invested in com­pleting the Digital Youth Village at the University of Ghana, which is expected to serve as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

Mr Nartey George said the ministry has plans to strengthen the cyber security authority and establish three sectoral security operations centres for education, health and transport.

Efforts to improve digital inclusion, he stressed, will also see the ministry investing GH¢147 million in the rural telephony proj­ect which seeks to complete the remaining 539 telecommunication towers to enhance connectivity in underserved areas.

Furthermore, the minister mentioned that the Ghana Post Company will also undergo a ma­jor overhaul, with 200 post offices set to be rehabilitated and digitised to improve service delivery.

On the regulatory front, Nartey George stated that the National Communications Authority (NCA) will continue its oversight of the telecom industry with upcoming actions on non-compliant radio stations.

He pledged to provide fur­ther details to Parliament on the suspension and closure of certain stations.

Moreover, Mr Nartey George stated that the government was also positioning Ghana as a leader in business process outsourcing fintech and artificial intelligence, and assured that measures will be put in place to create a robust digital economy.

