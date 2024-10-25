Foriegn
Morocco to host 2024 CAF Awards
The #CAFAwards24 will be hosted in the tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced.
This is the third time in a row Morocco is hosting the ceremony, after a glittering star-studded African fanfare last year.
CAF will confirm the starting time of the #CAFAwards24 in due course.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year is Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen (men category), with his compatriot, Asisat Oshoala, also claiming the honours in the women’s category.
The CAF Awards recognize exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s categories.
-CAF