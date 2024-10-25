 Morocco to host 2024 CAF Awards

The #CA­FAwards24 will be hosted in the tour­ist city of Mar­rakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced.

This is the third time in a row Morocco is hosting the ceremo­ny, after a glittering star-studded African fanfare last year.

CAF will confirm the starting time of the #CAFAwards24 in due course.

The reigning African Foot­baller of the Year is Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen (men category), with his compatriot, Asisat Oshoala, also claiming the honours in the women’s category.

The CAF Awards recog­nize exceptional perfor­mances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the presti­gious titles of CAF Afri­can Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s categories.

-CAF