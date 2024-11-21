MSF halts work in Haitian capital over attacks

The humanitarian medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has suspended its operations in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, following a violent attack on its staff and the alleged killing of two patients they were treating by Haitian police officers.

The incident took place last week as violence continued to worsen in the country.

An estimated 25 people were killed in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday alone in what police say was a foiled attempt at a gang invasion of a wealthy neighbour­hood.

Politically, the situation also re­mains critical with interim Prime Minister Garry Conille fired this month by the country’s ruling council – less than six months after he took office.

MSF says that on 11 No­vember one of its ambulances carrying three young men with gunshot wounds was stopped by Haitian law enforcement officers.

Apparently supported by a paramilitary self-defence group, the men attacked the vehicle, re­moved two of the patients, took them outside hospital grounds and executed them.

The humanitarian group denounced the violence in a strongly worded statement last week, saying their personnel had been tear-gassed and held against their will for several hours.

While that incident appears to have been the final straw for MSF in Port-au-Prince, at least for the time being, it was not the only recent example of extreme aggression against their staff.

The announcement comes amid a worsening climate of violence in Haiti with some 25 suspected gang members killed in the capital on Tuesday.

The police say that residents helped officers to fight off an attempted attack on the upscale suburb of Pétion-Ville.

The neighbourhood was cordoned off after residents barricaded streets, some armed with machetes and makeshift weapons, in an apparent effort to prevent a gang invasion.

