MTN Ghana introduces faster unlimited fibre packages

MTN Ghana has introduced new speed-based Unlimited Fibre packages as part of efforts to expand digital inclusion and improve connectivity for households across the country.

The company explained that the new packages were designed to provide faster internet speeds, greater flexibility and better value, in response to the growing demand for reliable home broadband services.

The refreshed plans offer speeds of up to 100Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps, enabling households to support multiple online activities at the same time, including remote work, virtual learning, video streaming, gaming and smart home applications.

According to the company, the packages are available to both new and existing fibre customers and come with unlimited data and flexible subscription options tailored to meet the needs of different users.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Home Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Richard Acheampong, stated that the packages had been developed in response to changing customer needs and the increasing dependence on high-speed internet in homes.

He noted that home internet connectivity had become an essential part of daily life, explaining that it played a critical role in supporting children’s online education, enabling professionals to work remotely, helping entrepreneurs run their businesses and keeping families connected and entertained.

Mr Acheampong further indicated that as MTN marked 30 years of operations in Ghana, the company remained committed to ensuring that every home had access to reliable, high-speed internet to improve the way people live, learn and work.

The company added that the new fibre plans would allow customers to choose internet speeds that best suited their needs while enjoying uninterrupted browsing.

It said the introduction of the speed-based Unlimited Fibre packages reinforced MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that respond to the evolving needs of households, while also supporting digital inclusion and economic growth in the country.

–BY TIMES REPORTER

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