Musah Ahmed appointed new Judicial Secretary

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr Musah Ahmed as the new Judicial Secretary with immediate effect.

The appointment, made on the advice of the Judicial Council and in accordance with Article 148 of the 1992 Constitution, was announced in a statement issued by the Judicial Service Communications Department and copied to The Ghanaian Times.

Mr Ahmed was sworn in on October 8, 2025, by the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

He takes over from the Deputy Judicial Secretary, Dr Cyracus B. Bapuuroh, who had been acting in the position since April 2025.

By this appointment, Mr Ahmed becomes the 17th Judicial Secretary since the First Republic.

With over 25 years of experience in legal practice, Mr Ahmed has been the Chief Executive Officer of Ahmed Legal Consult, with specialisation in Maritime, Commercial, Constitutional, Land and International Law.

He has provided legal advisory services to diplomatic missions, including the Embassies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, as well as to corporate and traditional institutions.

He has also served as Vice-Chairman of the Hajj Board and contributed to key rule of law and institutional development initiatives.

Mr Ahmed holds an LL.M in National Security Law from the University of Ghana (2023), an LL.B with honours from the same institution (1997), and a Qualifying Certificate from the Ghana School of Law (1999), where he was adjudged Best Student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics.

A member of the Ghana Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the National Bar Association (Washington, D.C.), Mr Ahmed is recognised for his strong legal drafting skills, analytical thinking and technological fluency.

He is expected to bring integrity, excellence, and service to bear in his new role as Judicial Secretary.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q