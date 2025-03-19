NADMO donates to Labone SHS

The National Disaster Management Organisa­tion (NADMO) yesterday donated assorted items to Labone Senior High School in Accra.

The donation was in support of victims of the Sunday fire incident which destroyed several properties running into thousands of cedis

The items included 300 pieces of mattresses, 350 pieces of blanket, 350 pieces of mosquito net, 350 pieces of plastic buckets, 20 pack­ets of roofing sheets, 2 boxes of roofing nails, 350 pieces of plastic bowls and cups.

Presenting the items, the Direc­tor General of NADMO, Major (Rtd) Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, stated that the donation formed part of the organisation’s efforts to bring effective relief to affected communities, and the school was not an exception.

He acknowledged that the dona­tion was an immediate action and not a one-time solution, assuring that his outfit would continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure that further help comes to ameliorate the situation.

“Prevention is our key word to ensure that we prevent disasters, and if they occur, we can control them easily,” he added.

The Regional Minister, Ms Linda Akweley Ocloo, commended NADMO and the school manage­ment for their timely intervention and support.

The Deputy Minister of Edu­cation, who doubles as the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, commended the headmistress, staff, and NADMO for their swift response to the crisis.

The Minister also pledged to work with the school adminis­tration to augment the available infrastructure.

He mentioned that the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, was at the school to commensurate with the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the students and expressed hope that he will deliver on his commitment to salvage the situation.

Receiving the items, the Head­mistress of the school, Mrs Rejoice Akua Acorlor, expressed gratitude to NADMO for their generous donation to support the school.

“Your timely and thoughtful contribution will make impact on the lives of our students affected by the fire incident, your office’s commitment to supporting disaster relief efforts is truly commend­able,” she indicated.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA