Nana Agradaa to spend 15 years in prison in hard labour

Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija, Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah found her guilty on multiple counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements in newspapers.

The self-styled evangelist used her church to defraud members of the public under the guise of “money doubling.”

Before passing sentence, the judge ordered that pregnancy test be conducted on her.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Emmanuel Haligah told the court that on October 10, 2022, the complainants reported to the police that Mrs Asiedua demanded and received money from them under the pretext of giving them various sums of monies in return.

He said upon the receipt of the report, police commenced investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of the convict.

ASP Haligah told the court that investigations established that on October 5, 2022, Asiedua advertised on Today’s Tv and other social media platforms that she was organizing an all-night service on October 7, 2022 at Heaven Way Champions International Ministry where she was going to share an amount of GH300.000.00 to all participants who needed money to fund their business or pay rent.

The court heard that the self-styled evangelist displayed the bundles of money during the advert and encouraged members of the public to attend the service for a share of the money.

The prosecutor stated that investigations also established that due to the said false representation made in the adverts on media platforms, complainants and other members of the public came from all walks of life to attend the said all night service.

ASP Haligah said that during the all-night service, Asiedua directed the congregation to form groups of 20 members and each member was to pay an amount of money ranging from GH 1000.00 and any amount.

“She made the representation that if the first group of 20 could each pay GH 1000.00 each, she would give them GH50,000.00 to share,” ASP Haligah added.

He said the convict continued in that fashion and promised the next group to pay GH900.00 each and get a sum of GH40,000.

The prosecutor told the court that some of the complainants found themselves in the group of 19 paid GH500.00 and more.

ASP Haligah said Asiedua represented to them that she would give that group GH25,000.00 to share.

“Based upon this representation, the complainants parted with various sums of money, Accused after obtaining the monies did not fulfil her promise to give them the sums of money in return and rather left them in the church premises stranded,” the policeman said.

The prosecutor said further investigations established that the self-styled evangelist undertook the charlatanic advertisement with intent to defraud unsuspecting complainants.

He said during interrogations, the convict admitted complainants’ assertions were true.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA