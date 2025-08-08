Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Mourns Victims of Tragic Helicopter Crash

Former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, claiming the lives of several Ghanaians, including personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Thursday, Nana Konadu described the incident as “a sad loss for the entire country,” extending her condolences to the bereaved families, the government, and the people of Ghana.

“It is with deep sorrow that I mourn with the families, government and people of Ghana on the sad loss of lives in the tragic helicopter incident,” she said. “Their loss is a sad one for the entire country and indeed the international community, many of whom may have interfaced with some of the departed.”

The former First Lady, who is also the wife of late President Jerry John Rawlings, acknowledged the sacrifices made by the fallen officers, particularly those from the Ghana Armed Forces who, she noted, died in active service to the nation.

“My sympathies go also to the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces who have lost men who were on duty for God and country,” she stated.

Nana Konadu concluded her message with a prayer for divine strength and comfort for the grieving families and the nation at large, adding, “May the Lord give us all strength and fortitude to mourn during this sorrowful time. I pray that the souls of the departed rest in eternal glory.”

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation by the relevant authorities. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with many prominent figures and institutions joining in national mourning.

This message from Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings adds to the chorus of tributes pouring in for the victims of what is being described as one of the country’s most tragic aviation incidents in recent years