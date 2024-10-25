NDC Effutu PC promises to revitalise local economy

Dr James Kofi Annan, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Effutu Constituency, has promised to revitalise the local economy and create opportunities for the people if given the mandate come January 2025.

Dr Annan gave the assurance at a meet­ing with the people in the construction industry, on the theme: ‘Building the future together’ at Winneba as part of his vision to get the 24-hour economy policy of the NDC, effectively running in the Area if the Party gets the nod.

The participants were given the opportu­nity to identify the challenges facing the in­dustry, to develop innovative solutions, and foster collaboration towards their growth.

Answering questions, the PC stated that he was committed to using his rich exper­tise to unlock the economic potentials in Effutu, aimed at improving the lives of all.

Dr Annan noted that it was time the town reclaimed its status as a major com­mercial hub, creating jobs and opportuni­ties for all the inhabitants.

He, therefore, assured the gathering of his readiness to facilitate the reconstruction of the Winneba Central Market he had al­ready promised, to provide enough trading space for the vendors and traders in order to boost economic activities in the area.

Dr Annan announced that he had estab­lished a construction firm “Effutu Con­struction Association” for people in the industry in the area, with a well-equipped office and an administrator at his own cost.

He further pledged to help them to reg­ister it at the Registrar General’s Depart­ment, and therefore urged people in the construction industry to join it to enable them to grow the industry together.

He also promised to assist individuals to register their own businesses, train them to acquire the requisite skills to enable them to access contracts in the country.

“These assurances are in line with the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy and the big push, aiming to promote economic activities beyond traditional hours,” he emphasised.

The PC took time to explain the Reset­ing Ghana by Mr John Dramani Mahama, which focused on transformative lead­ership, economic revival, job creation, 24-hour Economy, the Big Push, the Women’s Development Bank which will be managed by the women themselves, and Job creation, among others, that is enshrine in the manifesto of the party.

Highlighting the historical achievements of the NDC regimes in Effutu, he men­tioned the construction of several roads, school buildings, rural electrification projects, access to potable water, and the construction of hospitals and communi­ty-based health facilities.

Others are the Winneba Community Nursing College, up-grading of the then University College of Education to full status of the university as well as improve­ment of the individual competencies.

He said for the NDC to implement its policies and programmes to better their lots, all must join the rescue mission by reaching out to their friends, families and others with the transformative agenda message of the NDC for them to come out in their numbers to vote for him as the Member of Parliament and Mr Maha­ma as President.

—GNA