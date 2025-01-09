NDC Professional Women congratulate Prof Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professional Women have congratulated the Vice President of Ghana, Profes­sor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her elevation to the high office of Vice President.

They said the Vice President had done them proud as the first female Vice President to occupy the office.

“You have made us proud, and we are confident that your tenure will leave a lasting legacy of empowerment and progress,” the statement said.

The NDC Professionals Women in a statement signed by Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse on Wednesday commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for breaking the glass ceiling and that the feat she chalked was not only a per­sonal milestone but a monumen­tal step toward ensuring gender equity and women’s empower­ment in Ghana and beyond.

“As an accomplished aca­demic, trailblaser, and leader, you have broken barriers and inspired countless women to dream bigger and aim higher.”

The statement further indi­cated that the Vice President’s achievement was a beacon of hope and progress for women across the nation, affirming that leadership has no gender barriers.

“It reflects your steadfast dedication to serving Ghana with integrity, compassion, and a vision for inclusive growth,” the state­ment added.

It said “We are particularly in­spired by the progressive policies championed under your leader­ship, including the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank and the provision of free sanitary pads for schoolgirls.”

The statement also stated that the initiatives signify a commit­ment to empowering women economically and ensuring the dignity and well-being of young girls a cause close to the hearts of all Ghanaian women.

For instance, the statement said the Women’s Development Bank in particular, promises to revolutionise women’s access to capital, enabling female entre­preneurs to thrive and contrib­ute significantly to the national economy.

Similarly, it added that the sanitary pad policy addresses a pressing challenge for many girls, ensuring uninterrupted education and improving gender equality in schools.

“As Ghanaian women, we hold high expectations for this new chapter in our country’s history.We look forward to the implementation of the policies to promote equity, inclusivity, and sustainable development for all,” the statement revealed.

Moreover, the NDC Pro­fessionals Women said the Vice President’s leadership “assures us that the voices of women will be amplified, their contributions recognised, and their challeng­es addressed with urgency and empathy.”

“We pledge our unwavering support and solidarity as you embark on this transformative journey. Together, we will work towards a Ghana where every woman and girl can realize their full potential.”

BY MALIK SULLEMANA