NDC renames Headquarters as ‘Jerry John Rawlings House’

The National Democratic Congress has officially renamed its national headquarters the “Jerry John Rawlings House” to honour its founder and former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The ceremony took place on Monday, June 22, 2026, as part of activities marking what would have been Rawlings’ 79th birthday.

Held under the theme “From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy,” the event brought together party members and senior government officials to celebrate his life, leadership, and role in shaping Ghana’s democracy.

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled a commemorative plaque and a bust of the late statesman at the newly named building.

He said the renaming is a tribute to Rawlings’ immense contribution to the NDC and the nation.

“History matters because it teaches people where they came from and inspires the future,” Mahama said.

He described the ceremony as a significant act of institutional memory that ensures future generations understand the sacrifices made to build the party and protect Ghana’s democracy.

Kimathi Rawlings, son of the late President, expressed the family’s gratitude.

“The naming of this headquarters after our dad, Jerry John Rawlings, is far more than a symbolic gesture,” he said.

He called it a fitting tribute to Rawlings’ legacy, values, and sacrifices that continue to influence Ghana’s politics.

The event ended with a cake-cutting to mark Rawlings’ birthday.

Rawlings, who died in November 2020, first led Ghana as a military ruler, then guided the transition to constitutional rule and served as the country’s first President under the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2001. He remains one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s modern history.

The ceremony which was a moment of remembrance and celebration of his enduring legacy was attended by top party officials, government appointees and NDC faithfuls

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme