NDC urges party youth to withdraw from collation centres

The General Secretary (GS) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has urged party youth to withdraw from collation centres.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kwetey said: “NDC Members, your vigilance is appreciated – it is now time to withdraw from collation centres.”

The NDC thanked all its members, agents, and supporters for their vigilance and dedication during the critical electoral process.

“Your commitment to safe­guarding the integrity of the process has been remarkable and inspiring,” he stated, and added, “at this juncture, we call on all you, our members who have dutifully stationed yourselves at collation centres across the country to now leave these centres and return home.”

Mr Kwetey noted that this was the time to trust the leadership and the technical staff of their great party to fully manage the rest of the process.

He said the party’s leadership, together with their team of experi­enced professionals, was fully pre­pared and equipped to ensure that every aspect of the collation and declaration process was handled diligently and transparently.

“Rest assured, we are commit­ted to upholding the will of the people and protecting every vote cast for the NDC.”

Mr Kwetey reiterated that the role of the NDC youth in this pro­cess had been invaluable and urged them to remain calm and confident as they continued to work in their interest.

“Together, we will secure the victory that Ghana deserves. Let us remain united, resolute, and focused on the goal,” he stated.