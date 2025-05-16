Newly constructed Tetegu footbridge attracts patronage

The newly constructed overhead foot­bridge at Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Re­gion is receiving a patronage from residents living along the busy Accra-Kasoa highway.

Notwithstanding, a few recalcitrant ones have abandoned its use and continue to criss­cross the road, including ‘Okada’ riders, in the process posing not only danger to them­selves but also to drivers who sometimes have to swerve in order to avoid knocking them down.

Observers said some pedestrians prioritise convenience over caution, choosing to cross the four-lane highway rather than climb the bridge.

Other residents still cross the highway Some residents patronising the foot bridge

Built in response to years of public agitation over frequent pedestrian accidents, the footbridge is intended to provide a safer crossing alternative for residents.

Residents and drivers have expressed alarm over some people not using the footbridge, warning that it undermines the purpose of the footbridge and endangers lives.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, Madam Ayishatu Abubakari cited her phys­ical conditions such as knee problems that made it difficult to climb the footbridge.

“I cannot use the footbridge because of my knee that is why I prefer to cross the highway, even though it is dangerous and risky,” she stated.

Other pedestrians, despite facing no phys­ical limitations, appear to disregard the safety risks entirely.

The Accra-Kasoa highway is known for its high-speed traffic, making pedestrian cross­ings particularly hazardous.

The underutilisation of the structure has triggered calls from residents and motorists for intensified public education campaigns and stricter enforcement of traffic regula­tions.

“We have seen too many accidents on this stretch,” said Kojo Ntiamoah, a commercial driver.

He stressed that, “if people won’t use the bridge, then the police must arrest and fine them. That’s the only way they’ll learn.”

The Tetegu footbridge was constructed by the Dutch Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

It is part of a broader initiative to address pedestrian safety concerns, following the re­moval of a traffic light at the location, which was said to have caused congestion.

The investment in the footbridge is expected to significantly reduce pedestrian knock downs.

Local authorities are now being urged to not only enforce usage but also explore ways to make the bridge more accessible for the elderly and physically challenged, including installing ramps or elevators where feasible.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH