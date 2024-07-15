NHIS releases GH¢135.6 million to healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released addi­tional GH¢135.6 million to health­care providers across the country to settle outstanding claims of February 2024 for higher tier healthcare providers.

It also covers payment for March 2024 for majority of clients at lower tier facilities.

The payment aimed at closing the gap between the higher tier and lower tier facility payments so that the only outstanding of the Authority would be within the three months reimbursable agreed period with facilities, a statement signed and issued by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, NHIA, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye and copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yes­terday said.

The statement said the dis­bursement formed part of its ongoing commitment to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of healthcare delivery under the Na­tional Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to the statement, the additional funding of GH¢135.6 million, was released in July, following an earlier release of GH¢300 million by the Authority to mix tier health facilities across the country.

“The NHIA, recognises the crit­ical role that healthcare providers play in the success of the NHIS and is dedicated to maintaining a robust partnership with facilities without comprising on illegal charges,” it added.

It expressed appreciation to all healthcare providers for their con­tinuous dedication and support in providing excellent healthcare services to the citizens.

“The NHIA will continue to engage with stakeholders to address any concerns and work towards a sustainable and efficient healthcare system,” the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that the NHIA in May, released an amount of over GH¢170.7 million to healthcare providers across the country.

The payment covered claims of January and February 2024 for the lower-tier facilities who form the majority of healthcare providers.

It also covered up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities and healthcare providers.

Since its inception, the NHIS had over the years grown to become a major instrument for financing healthcare delivery in Ghana and financial mainstay of over 4,600 credentialled healthcare service providers in the country, accounting for more than 85 per cent of funds that flow into healthcare facilities to treat NHIS members.

The Scheme is credited for helping the poor and vulnerable to seek healthcare, thereby avoiding unnecessary deterioration in their health conditions.

The release of the funds comes on the back of complaints by healthcare providers about delay in the payment of their claims, which adversely affected service delivery.

