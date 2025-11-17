NHIS waives one-month waiting period for new members and late renewals

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a temporary waiver of the one-month waiting period for new NHIS members and those renewing their membership after more than three months of expiry.

The waiver is in effect throughout November and will run until 14 December 2025.

In a public notice issued in Accra, the NHIA said the initiative is part of activities marking NHIS Active Month, aimed at encouraging more people to stay active on the scheme and to make healthcare more accessible.

With the waiver in place, anyone who enrols for the first time or renews their expired membership during this period will receive immediate access to NHIS services without any delay.

The Authority urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity by visiting any NHIS district office, using the MyNHIS App, or dialling the short code *929# to renew their membership.

It urged members to activate the Auto-Renewal feature to avoid future interruptions.

NHIA called on especially those whose membership has been inactive for more than three months to renew as soon as possible so they can continue enjoying affordable, quality healthcare.

By: Jacob Aggrey