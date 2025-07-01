NLA donates GH¢100,000 to support tidal wave victims

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has donated GH¢100,000.00 to support three communities in the Volta Region.

They are Agavedzi, Sallakorpe, and Amutinu, affected by recent tidal waves.

The donation, presented yester­day at the NLA Head Office in Ac­cra, is aimed at providing emergency relief to over 1,200 households displaced by the disaster, which has disrupted livelihoods and rendered hundreds homeless.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Accra, the Director-General of the NLA, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said the gesture formed part of the Authority’s Corporate Social Re­sponsibility (CSR) through its Good Causes initiative.

“We are aware of the devasta­tion caused by the tidal waves in parts of the Volta Region, and this donation is our widow’s mite to help ease the burden on the victims. On behalf of the management and staff of the NLA, we are donating GH¢100,000.00 through the Volta Regional Minister to support the affected families,” he stated.

He emphasised that while the donation might not fully address the challenges, it was a sign of the Authority’s solidarity with the affected communities and their de­termination to do more as resources permit.

Receiving the donation, the

Regional Minister, James Gunu, expressed appreciation for the ges­ture and called for more support to rebuild the lives of the victims.

“This donation will help ease the suffering of the people of Agavedzi and Salakorpe, who were most affected. We are truly grateful to the NLA for this act of compassion,” he said.

The Volta Regional Minister, Gunu, commended the NLA for being the first organisation to respond to the call for support.

“This disaster has affected our people since 2015. Though Phase 1 of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project was completed under President Mahama, Phase 2 has delayed, worsening the situation. As we speak, over 1,200 people have been displaced and their economic activities disrupted,” he explained.

Mr Gunu, who was accompa­nied by the assembly of the three communities, disclosed that the government had awarded a con­tract to Amandi Construction for the second phase of the Sea De­fence Project, which spans about eight kilometres and is expected to be completed in four years.

“This intervention by the NLA is timely and deeply appreciated. It brings us some relief as we con­tinue to seek both temporary and permanent solutions,” he added.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE