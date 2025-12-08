Northern Regional Police arrest three suspects in kidnapping case

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested three men believed to be part of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for abducting a 42-year-old man in Wapuli, a community in the Yendi District.

The suspects, Haruna Seidu, Amidu Bandi and Osman Bandi allegedly kidnapped the victim and demanded GH¢100,000 from his family for his release.

According to a police statement, officers from the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate were deployed to Wapuli after the incident was reported.

The team conducted surveillance and launched a rescue operation.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, police successfully rescued the victim and arrested the suspects after what was described as an intense exchange of gunfire.

The suspects were later taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The Police said the a fourth suspect, who is believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, is currently on the run.

They urged the public to provide any information that may lead to his arrest.

By: Jacob Aggrey