BOARDING school authorities have been encouraged to take decisive action to consider ending the use of firewood and charcoal in their school kitchens across the country, amid growing concerns about the devastating health consequences of prolonged exposure to smoke from the use of wood fuel and charcoal.

The call follows disturbing accounts of kitchen workers in boarding schools who have suffered serious health complications, including bronchitis and blindness, after years of exposure to smoke from firewood and charcoal.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which is leading efforts to promote cleaner cooking alternatives, says the continued reliance on these traditional fuels in institutional kitchens exposes thousands of kitchen workers and students to avoidable health risks.

During a sensitisation exercise at the Tamale College of Education, a Lecturer and Academic Counsellor at the institution’s Pre-Vocational Skills Department, Mr Mohammed Mansur Hussein, recounted the tragic case of a woman who worked in a boarding house kitchen and eventually died from bronchitis after prolonged exposure to smoke from cooking with firewood and charcoal.

He also disclosed that a kitchen staff member at one of the boarding schools has lost her sight due to cataract, which he attributed to prolonged exposure to smoke in the kitchen.

These accounts raise serious questions about the conditions under which meals are prepared for students in boarding schools and the extent to which the health and safety of institutional kitchen workers are being protected.

These concerns are further reinforced by scientific research conducted in the Northern Region by a Senior Lecturer at the Medilab Department of Tamale Technical University, Dr Hawawu Hussein.

Her study, which followed more than 1,200 mothers, showed that babies from households using firewood were also nearly seven times more likely to be taken to a health facility for chest-related illnesses.

The researchers explained that fine particles from smoke, resulting from cooking with charcoal and firewood, penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irritation and increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses.

Women and children in the study area were found to spend between three and seven hours daily in and around kitchens.

Speaking during the sensitisation exercise, the Director of Consumer Services at the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko, said the evidence demonstrated that cooks, students and pregnant women bear a disproportionate burden of the health consequences associated with traditional cooking fuels.

She encouraged educational institutions to switch to the use of LPG, describing it as one of the cleanest and most efficient cooking fuels available in the country.

The Director for Consumer Services observed that kitchen workers in boarding houses and halls of residence are particularly vulnerable because of the prolonged hours they spend cooking large quantities of food in enclosed spaces.

She also observed that LPG adoption in northern Ghana remains among the lowest in the country. In Dr Hussein’s research, fewer than one in ten mothers relied mainly on gas for cooking.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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