AFTER more than a month at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, a young patient who had been treated for a chronic infection that caused severe weight loss was finally well enough to leave.

But even after recovering, returning home remained impossible because the medical bills could not be settled.

Having lost both parents and living without stable care, the child was found in poor health by an older woman who brought her to the hospital for treatment.

The woman remained by the child’s side throughout the hospital stay as the child gradually regained strength.

The Telecel Ghana Foundation, through its 2026 Homecoming initiative, settled the child’s outstanding medical bills, finally bringing the month-long hospital stay to an end.

The support went beyond settling the bill. Together with the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Social Welfare, the team helped arrange for the woman who had remained by the child’s side to continue providing care after discharge.

For the young beneficiary, the intervention meant finally leaving the hospital in better health, with a trusted caregiver and a safer place to continue recovering.

Other beneficiaries included a young burns survivor who sustained severe injuries in a gas explosion that also claimed the life of the child’s mother.

The Foundation settled the outstanding medical bill and worked with the hospital to facilitate a referral to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for specialist care.

The Foundation also supported a patient living with sickle cell disease who had spent a month at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital receiving treatment for a severe crisis.

After completing treatment, the patient was unable to leave because the outstanding bill could not be settled.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, said the child’s experience was a reminder of why the initiative was established.

“This child had spent over a month in hospital and was ready to leave, but an unpaid bill was standing in the way. Helping the child finally go home safely reminded us why we started Homecoming and why it still matters,” she said.

Dr Samuel Ofosu Agamah, Executive Director of The Medical Reformist, an implementing partner of the Homecoming initiative, said the team considered the individual circumstances of each beneficiary.

“Every patient’s situation is different. Some need help paying their bills, while others need further treatment, a dependable caregiver or a safe place to recover. Through our partnership with the Foundation, we can look beyond the bill and help patients get the support they need after leaving hospital,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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