Organisers of Rhythms On Da Runway will honour four distinguished Ghanaians for their remarkable contribution to the promotion and projection of the country.

The honour, dubbed “Black Star Honours”, has over the years honoured Ghanaians from different fields who are positively impacting society.

The 16th edition of the event, described as the biggest fashion show in Ghana and on the African continent, will take place at the Grand Arena on Saturday, November 28.

The honourees are Rev. Dr. Chris Tsui Hesse, Bozoma Saint John, Alex Dadey, Chairman of KGL Group, and Sarkodie.

Rev. Dr. Chris Tsui Hesse is being honoured for his visionary eye, artistic brilliance and steadfast dedication to telling Africa’s story through his lenses. Organisers said his craftsmanship, passion and commitment to nurturing talent have opened doors, inspired a new generation and projected Africa’s true image to the world.

Also, Bozoma Saint John is being honoured for her trailblazing brilliance, bold leadership and unwavering commitment to marketing Ghana and Africa’s cultural heritage to the world.

According to organisers, her creativity, influence and pride in the country’s identity have put African culture on the global stage and inspired a new generation to embrace who they are.

Additionally, Alex Dadey is being honoured for his visionary leadership and commitment to Ghana’s progress. Through the KGL Group, organisers said he has driven innovation, created opportunities and uplifted communities.

On the night, Sarkodie will be honoured for his powerful voice, commanding artistry and commitment to taking Ghanaian music to the world.

Organisers said his versatility, depth and bold creativity have shaped a new era of sound and inspired countless young artistes to dream big and stay true to themselves.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme