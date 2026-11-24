The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has reacted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the AFCON 2025 final, expressing surprise and protesting the decision.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the FRMF said it takes note of the decision delivered in Lausanne, Switzerland, concerning the appeal lodged by the Senegalese Football Federation against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The FRMF expressed surprise and protested that its request was not taken into consideration. It had requested that the appropriate legal consequences be drawn in response to practices that could undermine the integrity and credibility of the arbitration proceedings.

In particular, the FRMF referred to contact which, according to its claims, took place between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was delivered.

The FRMF also noted that the ruling did not take into account the position recently established by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body responsible for the Laws of the Game, and FIFA regarding players who leave the pitch without the referee’s permission, as well as the resulting responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions.

Consequently, the FRMF reaffirmed its determination to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision.

CAS had earlier upheld Senegal’s appeal, setting aside the CAF Appeal Board decision and reinstating the CAF Disciplinary Board decision, confirming the 1-0 result in favour of Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme