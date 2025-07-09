NPP boycotts Ablekuma North rerun

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has firmly rejected the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct a parliamen­tary rerun in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency, insisting that the NPP candidate, AkuaAfriyie, rightfully won the 2024 election.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, July 8, MrKodua argued that the NPP secured a clear victo­ry in the constituency and accused the EC of undermining the will of the people by ordering a rerun.

“For us in the New Party Pa­triotic (NPP), we are resolute and we know that our candidate, Nana AkuaAfriyie, won the elections with a margin of 414 votes. This is based on facts and figures. Yes­terday, when the National Execu­tive Committee met, we said that under no circumstances will we be intimidated.

“Under no circumstances will we go for a rerun. We will not go for any rerun. The New Patriotic Party will not go for any rerun. We have won the elections. What we are asking the Electoral Commission to do is to follow the court’s direc­tive to finish the collation and de­clare our candidate, AkuaAfriyie, as the MP for Ablekuma North,” the NPP General Secretary declared.

MrKodua described the EC’s decision as unjust and urged the Commission to act in accordance with the facts and evidence presented during the electoral process.

The EC had earlier announced a rerun of the parliamentary election in 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North, citing irreg­ularities in the collation pro­cess—specifically, the absence of validation by some Presiding Officers on scanned results.

However, the NPP maintains that all necessary procedures were followed and that the party’s agents, along with EC officials, had duly verified and signed the results at the polling stations involved.

MrKodua’s remarks add to mounting political tension sur­rounding the contested constituen­cy, with the NPP adamant that any further delay in declaring AkuaA­friyie as Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North constitutes a violation of the electoral mandate of the constituents.

The Electoral Commission is yet to respond formally to the NPP’s demands. —citinewsonline