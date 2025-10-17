NPP has been hijacked by Its leadership- Alan Kyerematen

Leader and founder of the United party, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been hijacked by its leadership, explaining this as one of the key reasons he left the party.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Kyerematen said his decision to part ways with the NPP was not due to issues with ordinary members but rather with those at the top of the party’s leadership structure.

“The party has been hijacked. My problem has never been with the rank and file of the party. When I was resigning, I made it clear. My problem has been with the leadership,” he said.

When asked to mention who exactly had hijacked the party, Mr. Kyerematen declined to go into details, saying he preferred to focus on issues that would move the country forward.

“Let’s not get into that. Let’s use this executive time because we are discussing what will move Ghana forward, not NPP matters,” he said.

Mr. Kyerematen, who once served as Trade and Industry Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration, resigned from the NPP in 2023 to form the Movement for Change, symbolized by a butterfly.

He emphasized that despite leaving the party, he still maintains good relations with many members.

“I still have a lot of friends in the NPP. Even at the risk of sounding boastful, I am still one of the most popular political figures within the rank and file,” he revealed

By: Jacob Aggrey