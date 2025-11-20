NPP maintains ban on proxy voting despite petitions from diaspora

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Elections Committee Joe Osei Owusu has dismissed petitions from members of the party, including students and the diaspora, who are challenging the ban on proxy voting in the 2026 presidential primaries.

He explained that the committee reviewed all concerns raised but decided to keep the restriction in place to protect the credibility of the polls.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headoffice in Accra, he said the petitions had been considered, but the committee believes that allowing proxy voting could complicate the election and create room for disputes.

Osei Owusu stressed that the decision aims to ensure an incident-free and transparent process that all candidates and delegates can trust.

He added that the earlier guideline on proxy voting still stands and will be enforced during the primaries

By: Jacob Aggrey