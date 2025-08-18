NPP’s amnesty for suspended members: Andrew Appiah Danquah rejects invitation by NPP to rejoin the party after suspension

Leading member of the Movement for Change, Mr. Andrew Appiah Danquah has rejected the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) invitation to rejoin the party after his suspension.

This comes after the NPP announced an amnesty for its suspended and dismissed members, calling on them to return as card-bearing members to strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on TV3, a local television station in Accra, Mr. Appiah Danquah said he had no intention of rejoining the NPP.

He argued that the party had lost its values and soul, and could no longer be trusted to uphold the interests of the country.

According to him, former President Nana Akufo-Addo changed the character and “DNA” of the NPP, leaving it in a state that he described as “riddled with familiar spirits.”

He stressed that no right-thinking Ghanaian should return to such a political organization.

Mr. Appiah Danquah added that many Ghanaians had become disillusioned with the NPP and could no longer find a home in the party.

He assured such people that a new political movement was emerging to provide credible opposition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and to rebuild Ghana on the principles of liberal democracy.

Mr. Appiah Danquah, however, insisted that he would remain with the Movement for Change, a new political party he described as the right platform to build the Ghana that citizens aspire to.

Background

The NPP recently announced that it was granting amnesty to all suspended and dismissed members as part of efforts to unite the party.

This decision, according to the party’s leadership, was aimed at creating a stronger front for future elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey