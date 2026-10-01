Central Regional Prisons Command launches Medicine and Equipment Bank

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service has launched its Medicine and Equipment Bank at the Pempamsie Hotel in Cape Coast on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to mobilise medicines and medical supplies for prisons in the region.

The ceremony was chaired by the Omanhene of Abeadze Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, who was also the Special Guest of Honour.

In his welcome address, the Central Regional Commander, DDP Joseph Asabre, thanked all dignitaries for honouring the invitation. He said access to quality healthcare should not end at the prison gate and appealed to corporate bodies, philanthropists and other stakeholders to support the Bank to improve healthcare for inmates and officers.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Director-General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq), DOP Gloria Essandoh said the initiative is aimed at repositioning the Service on the path of innovation and hope. She said the Bank is anchored on three pillars: availability and centralisation, accountability, and partnership and sustainability.

The event was brought to life with performances by the Ankaful Prisons Complex Choir, Regimental Band and Jama group, as well as cultural displays.

In his remarks, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII pledged to serve as an ambassador for the Think Prisons 360 Degrees initiative.

The ceremony ended with a fundraising exercise. Donations and pledges were received from the Prisons Directorate, Regional Commanders, Officers-In-Charge, sister security services, the MCE for Cape Coast, traditional leaders, serving and retired officers, and other guests.

Present at the event were the Director of Health and Community Corrections, DOP Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo and DOP Millicent Owusu, the Director of Welfare and Inmates Treatment, as well as Regional Commanders, Officers-In-Charge of prisons in the region, traditional leaders, representatives of sister security services, academia and other stakeholders.