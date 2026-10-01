Nukunu FC accepts resignation of Head Coach Christian Chibueze

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nukunu FC has announced that head coach Christian Chibueze has resigned.

In an official statement, the club said management has accepted the coach’s resignation, citing personal reasons.

Assistant Coach Simon Kojo Antwi will take charge as Interim Head Coach until a substantive appointment is made.

The club thanked Chibueze for his service and dedication, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

“Difficult moments for a young team, but we have to move on. This is football,” the statement added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme