Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah turns mimself in to EOCO after court issues arrest warrant

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has turned himself in to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), a day after the Accra High Court issued a warrant authorising his arrest.

The MP reported to EOCO on Thursday morning, accompanied by his lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea. He was later joined at the EOCO premises by First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu and Effia MP Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, as well as other minority MPs who went to show solidarity.

The High Court on September 30 granted EOCO a warrant to arrest the MP and to search for and seize documents relevant to an ongoing investigation. The court however directed that the arrest should be executed through the Speaker of Parliament.

EOCO had told the court that it had exhausted all reasonable means to secure his voluntary attendance after inviting him twice in February 2026.

According to EOCO, the probe is into alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited, resulting in alleged financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai confirmed the warrant, saying it follows the MP’s refusal to honour EOCO’s invitation.

The MP has disputed EOCO’s account. He says the February 10 invitation was addressed to the Senior Partner of his former law firm, Sarkodie Baffour Awuah & Partners, which was engaged by SIC Life to recover about GH¢3.5 million invested with defunct Equity Savings and Loans a debt that had grown to about GH¢14 million with interest.

Baffour Awuah says after becoming an MP, he referred the letter to the Clerk to Parliament on February 18, and a representative of the firm cooperated with EOCO on March 4, March 18 and April 30, submitting a formal written statement.

The latest development comes a week after EOCO officers attempted to arrest him at the Accra High Court Complex on September 23, shortly after he appeared as counsel in the Ghana Jollof case an attempt that drew criticism from the Ghana Bar Association.

EOCO, led by Executive Director Raymond Archer, says the attempted arrest was lawful under Section 19 of Act 804 to secure his attendance.

The MP remains at EOCO as investigations continue.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme