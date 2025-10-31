Obosomase Methodist Basic School pupils benefit from Free Eye Screening

More than 200 pupils of the Obosomase Methodist Basic School in the Akuapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region have benefited from a free eye screening to mark World Sight Day.

World sight day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about eye care and vision impairment.

Under the global theme: “Love Your Eyes”, the exercise was jointly organised by Symbol of Hope International (SOHi) and EyeServe Ghana, both non-governmental organisations, committed to improving community health and education.

The exercise held on Saturday at Obosomase was aimed at promoting eye health awareness and ensuring early detection of vision problems among school children.

It also featured a health talk on basic eye care and the donation of learning and hygiene materials, including school bags, pens, pencils, erasers, storybooks, and sanitary pads to the school.

Free eye drops were provided to those with infections, while pupils diagnosed with refractive errors such as short – or long-sightedness were referred to nearby hospitals for further assessment and treatment.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of SOHi, Mrs Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo said the exercise formed part of the team’s mission to bring healthcare and hope to underserved communities while encouraging pupils of the school to participate fully in the exercise.

She commended the Assemblyman of Obosomase, Mr David Yeboah, and the school’s leadership for their support in making the event a success.

The Director of Medical Affairs of SOHi, Dr Ignatius Safee Boafo, said the screening revealed several eye conditions among the pupils, including pterygium, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eyes, vernal conjunctivitis, and bacterial conjunctivitis.

Dr Safee Boafo underscored the importance of regular eye check-ups, noting that poor vision could significantly affect a child’s learning ability.

“A child who cannot see well cannot read or learn effectively,” he said.

He also advised participants to adopt preventive practices, like using proper lighting, minimising screen time, and wearing UV-protective eyewear.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Joana Ofori Manteaw expressed gratitude for bringing such a valuable service to the pupils while encouraging the students to make the most of the opportunity to get the eyes checked.

Mrs Manteaw commended SOHi and EyeServe Ghana for their “selfless and philanthropic spirit” and called for continued collaboration to improve the health and holistic development of pupils in the community.

The Head Girl of the school also expressed gratitude on behalf of the students, saying the screening and health talk had taught them how to better care for their eyes.

Mr Yeboah thanked the NGOs for their commitment to community health and appealed for a return visit to cover other nearby schools.

FROM CYNTHIA ASAMPANA, OBOSOMASE