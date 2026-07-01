One dead, as GNFS contains tanker fire at Asutuare Junction

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully contained and extinguished a diesel tanker fire at Asutuare Junction in the Eastern Region following a distress call received on June 28, 2026.

Four fire pumps from Somanya, VRA, Akosombo and Gbetsile were deployed, with the first crew arriving at 0530 hours. The fire was brought under control and later fully extinguished.

The tanker and its contents were completely destroyed. One person, believed to be the driver, was found burnt to death at the scene, while the driver’s mate was rescued and transported to Akuse Hospital for treatment.

The operation was led by StnO II Achisey of the Somanya Fire Station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.