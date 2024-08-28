Ongoing 2024 WASSCE:  WAEC nabs 6 teachers …over exam malpractices

The West African Exam­ination Coun­cil (WAEC), has arrested six teachers across the country for allegedly engaging in malpractices in the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The suspects, whose names are yet to be disclosed by the WAEC were allegedly caught passing on written answers to candidates in addition to com­mitting other offences.

In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, the Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC, Mr John Kapi, confirmed the arrest of the six teachers for allegedly engaging in some forms of examination malpractices.

‘They are teachers accused of contacting examination officials in an attempt to assist candi­dates in the ongoing examina­tion,” he said

Mr Kapi, who did not disclose the particular regions or identify the schools of the suspects, said as soon as investi­gations were completed, the full details would be made public.

According to him, after the investigation, the arrested teachers would be processed for court in accordance with the provisions of WAEC Act 2006 (Act 719), a law which treated such offences as a criminal offence.

Mr Kapi further noted that WAEC would also contact the teacher’ associations the arrest­ed teachers belonged to and report their conduct to them.

He explained that WAEC, as an examination regulator, was concerned about the issue of examination malpractices involving teachers, students, and WAEC officials that often occurred during WASSCE.

A total of 460,611 candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1,003 are currently partaking in the ongo­ing WASSCE, which began on Monday, August 19, 2024 and would end on Friday, September 20, 2024.

