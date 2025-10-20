Oppong Nkrumah scholarship programme supports 22 students with GHS134,000

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disbursed GHS134,000 to 22 students under the latest round of his Scholarship and Bursaries Programme.

According to a statement from his office, the 22 beneficiaries are enrolled in 16 tertiary institutions across the country.

They are studying various courses, including medicine, marketing, law, public health, midwifery, business administration, education, and secretaryship.

The MP’s office commended the beneficiaries, especially the five students currently studying medicine and physician assistantship, encouraging them to remain committed to their studies.

The statement indicated that the scholarship initiative, which began in 2017, aims to support brilliant but needy students from the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency to further their education. So far, about 700 students have benefited from the program.

By: Jacob Aggrey