Orphanage tourism needs robust legal framework for tourism revenue mobilisation

Orphanage tourism, which intersects tourism, child protection, and international de­velopment, has gained popularity in recent years. It involves tourists visiting or volunteering at orphan­ages in countries in need, driven by altruistic intentions. This often means individuals or groups spend time with children, providing care, and donating resources. While it may seem noble, orphanage tour­ism has sparked ethical debates and concerns about its long-term im­pact on children, communities, and local systems. This article explores the concept of orphanage tourism, and its implications, and proposes ways to address its challenges.

In Ghana, there is no specific policy explicitly supporting or regulating orphanage tourism. However, several policies and legal frameworks indirectly address issues related to orphanages, child protection, and “voluntourism”. These include the Children’s Act of 1998 (Act 560), the Care Reform Initiative (CRI) of 2006, the Human Trafficking Act of 2005 (Act 694), and the Domes­tic Violence Act of 2007 (Act 732). A dedicated policy and legal framework are necessary to govern orphanage tourism, addressing its challenges while benefiting from its associated resources.

Orphanage tourism typically occurs in low- and middle-income countries, where poverty, conflict, and weak social systems have led to a high number of children in institutional care. Tourists from wealthier nations visit these orphanages to volunteer, donate, and interact with the children, aiming to “give back” to disad­vantaged communities. Orphan­age tourism can bring financial donations, supplies, and resources to underfunded orphanages, raise awareness about the plight of vul­nerable children, and advocate for better support systems. Tourists spend time teaching and caring for children, providing temporary emotional support and compan­ionship. It fosters cross-cultural understanding and exchange, allows tourists to learn about local cultures, and brings specialised skills, such as teaching, healthcare, and construction, which can ben­efit orphanages. It can also inspire individuals to pursue long-term careers in social work, international development, and child advocacy, and contribute to local economies by creating jobs.

However, the reality is more complex. Many children in orphan­ages are not true orphans; they may have living parents or extend­ed family members unable to care for them due to poverty or lack of resources. The orphanage sys­tem has, in some cases, become a business model exploiting children to attract donations and tourism revenue. Orphanage tourism can exacerbate insecurity and instability in children, hinder their emotion­al development due to frequent interactions with short-term vol­unteers, over-prioritise donations, and sacrifice children’s well-being. It can perpetuate the institu­tionalisation of children, even when family-based care options exist, and reinforce stereotypes about poverty and helplessness in developing countries, preserving a “saviour complex” mentality among tourists.

Addressing the challenges of orphanage tourism requires a mul­tifaceted approach prioritising chil­dren’s rights and well-being while promoting sustainable and ethical practices. Key strategies include:

1. Prioritising family-based care where Governments, NGOs, and international organisations fo­cus on reuniting children with their families or placing them in foster care when necessary.

2. Implementing strict regulations by authorised Gov­ernment agencies to ensure orphanages operate in the best interests of children with oversight mechanisms, including monitoring funding sources, living conditions, and children’s well-being.

3. Raising awareness through highlighting ethical tour­ism’s importance and encouraging travellers to support initiatives that empower communities rather than exploit them.

4. Investing in communi­ty-based programmes to address the root causes of poverty and family separation through edu­cation, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives enabling families to care for their children.

5. Promoting ethical vol­unteerism by ensuring necessary training is given to contribute meaningfully.

6. Developing protective policies and legal framework to incentivise advocacy for the pre­vention of child exploitation in the orphanage tourism value chain.

By promoting family-based care, regulating orphanages, and encour­aging ethical tourism practices, we can create a future where children are protected, families are support­ed, and communities are empow­ered. The way forward requires collective action, accountability, and a commitment to putting chil­dren’s needs first.

Dr Alphonse Kumaza (Ph.D)

The writer is Director of Pol­icy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

