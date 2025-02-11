Orphanage tourism needs robust legal framework for tourism revenue mobilisation
Orphanage tourism, which intersects tourism, child protection, and international development, has gained popularity in recent years. It involves tourists visiting or volunteering at orphanages in countries in need, driven by altruistic intentions. This often means individuals or groups spend time with children, providing care, and donating resources. While it may seem noble, orphanage tourism has sparked ethical debates and concerns about its long-term impact on children, communities, and local systems. This article explores the concept of orphanage tourism, and its implications, and proposes ways to address its challenges.
In Ghana, there is no specific policy explicitly supporting or regulating orphanage tourism. However, several policies and legal frameworks indirectly address issues related to orphanages, child protection, and “voluntourism”. These include the Children’s Act of 1998 (Act 560), the Care Reform Initiative (CRI) of 2006, the Human Trafficking Act of 2005 (Act 694), and the Domestic Violence Act of 2007 (Act 732). A dedicated policy and legal framework are necessary to govern orphanage tourism, addressing its challenges while benefiting from its associated resources.
Orphanage tourism typically occurs in low- and middle-income countries, where poverty, conflict, and weak social systems have led to a high number of children in institutional care. Tourists from wealthier nations visit these orphanages to volunteer, donate, and interact with the children, aiming to “give back” to disadvantaged communities. Orphanage tourism can bring financial donations, supplies, and resources to underfunded orphanages, raise awareness about the plight of vulnerable children, and advocate for better support systems. Tourists spend time teaching and caring for children, providing temporary emotional support and companionship. It fosters cross-cultural understanding and exchange, allows tourists to learn about local cultures, and brings specialised skills, such as teaching, healthcare, and construction, which can benefit orphanages. It can also inspire individuals to pursue long-term careers in social work, international development, and child advocacy, and contribute to local economies by creating jobs.
However, the reality is more complex. Many children in orphanages are not true orphans; they may have living parents or extended family members unable to care for them due to poverty or lack of resources. The orphanage system has, in some cases, become a business model exploiting children to attract donations and tourism revenue. Orphanage tourism can exacerbate insecurity and instability in children, hinder their emotional development due to frequent interactions with short-term volunteers, over-prioritise donations, and sacrifice children’s well-being. It can perpetuate the institutionalisation of children, even when family-based care options exist, and reinforce stereotypes about poverty and helplessness in developing countries, preserving a “saviour complex” mentality among tourists.
Addressing the challenges of orphanage tourism requires a multifaceted approach prioritising children’s rights and well-being while promoting sustainable and ethical practices. Key strategies include:
1. Prioritising family-based care where Governments, NGOs, and international organisations focus on reuniting children with their families or placing them in foster care when necessary.
2. Implementing strict regulations by authorised Government agencies to ensure orphanages operate in the best interests of children with oversight mechanisms, including monitoring funding sources, living conditions, and children’s well-being.
3. Raising awareness through highlighting ethical tourism’s importance and encouraging travellers to support initiatives that empower communities rather than exploit them.
4. Investing in community-based programmes to address the root causes of poverty and family separation through education, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives enabling families to care for their children.
5. Promoting ethical volunteerism by ensuring necessary training is given to contribute meaningfully.
6. Developing protective policies and legal framework to incentivise advocacy for the prevention of child exploitation in the orphanage tourism value chain.
By promoting family-based care, regulating orphanages, and encouraging ethical tourism practices, we can create a future where children are protected, families are supported, and communities are empowered. The way forward requires collective action, accountability, and a commitment to putting children’s needs first.
Authored by
Dr Alphonse Kumaza (Ph.D)
The writer is Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
BY DR ALPHONSE KUMAZA (PH.D)