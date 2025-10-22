OSP refutes claims of frustrating Ken Ofori-Atta’s extradition

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dismissed allegations that it is frustrating the extradition of former Minister of Finance, Mr. Kenneth Kuntunkunuku Ofori-Atta.

According to the OSP, it is untenable to suggest that it would obstruct an extradition request initiated under its authority.

“The OSP will continue to cooperate fully with the Attorney-General’s Department to ensure that the matter proceeds lawfully and efficiently,” it said in a statement issued in Accra and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The denial followed comments by the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, on GHOne Television, alleging that the OSP was frustrating efforts to extradite Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is currently domiciled in the United States.

The OSP maintained that it has a cordial and effective working relationship with the Attorney-General’s Department on the matter, adding that its investigations and prosecutions are independent of any other authority.

“There is absolutely no reason for the Attorney-General’s Department to feel frustrated, if that is the case, over a matter in which it is not substantively involved,” the statement said.

It explained that the Attorney-General was informed on June 10, 2025, that investigations had been extended following the discovery of new evidence at SML, and called for patience as the materials undergo detailed analysis.

“The OSP does not sacrifice professional investigations for perceived delays,” it stated, stressing that extradition is a multi-agency process involving several statutory steps and institutions.

Moreover, it said the process was ongoing effectively and denied any institutional conflict with the Attorney-General’s Department.

“The two offices are distinct by design but complementary arms of justice under Ghana’s constitutional framework,” the OSP added, assuring that investigations remain active and updates would be provided before the end of October 2025.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q