Palestinian community donates to Da-Awatul Islamic School in Accra

The Palestin­ian community in Ghana on Tuesday donated ceiling fans to the Da-Awatul Islam­ic School and the Lartebiokorshie 2 Primary and Kindergarten schools at Sabon Zongo in the Ablekuma Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative, led by the Pales­tinian Ambassador to Ghana, Ab­dalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, aims to improve learning con­ditions for pupils by providing ventilation in their classrooms.

The donation followed a visit by the Ambassador in Novem­ber last year, during which he observed the discomfort students and teachers faced due to exces­sive heat.

Mr Alsatarri, who made the donation on behalf of the Palestinian community, stated that the gesture was part of efforts to support vulnerable groups in the country.

He emphasised that Palestin­ians, having witnessed the plight of children in Gaza, had become more compassionate toward chil­dren worldwide and were commit­ted to ensuring they learn under conducive conditions.

“The heat is unbearable. Gha­naians have always been generous towards Palestinians, and I am happy to serve because I consider Ghana my second home. Every support given to these children will not be in vain, which is why I made sure to fulfill my promise of providing the fans,” he stated.

As part of the intervention, the Palestinian community engaged electricians to install the fans immediately, ensuring that pupils and teachers could benefit from improved ventilation without delay.

Receiving the items on behalf of the two schools, Yusif Adams, Headmaster of Da-Awatul Is­lamic School, expressed gratitude for the support, describing it as a timely intervention that would enhance the teaching and learn­ing environment.

He also highlighted anoth­er challenge facing the school, noting that its leaking roof causes classrooms to become wet whenever it rains.

“Buckets and cups are some­times used to collect rainwater in the classrooms,” he lamented, appealing for further assistance to address the issue.

The donation, he said, would significantly improve the comfort of pupils and teachers, to foster a better atmosphere for academic excellence.

He thanked the Palestinian community in Ghana for their continuous support to education­al institutions and other vulnera­ble groups in the country.

