Paolini ends wait for home winner of Italian Open

Jasmine Paolini produced a scintillating display as she blew away Coco Gauff in s traight sets to end a 40-year wait for a home winner of the women’s singles at the Italian Open.

Roared on by a partisan crowd at the Foro Italico in Rome, including Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, Paolini triumphed 6-4 6-2 against Gauff of the United States.

Paolini, who was a surprise finalist at the French Open and Wimbledon last year, wrapped up victory on the clay in one hour 29 minutes.

The 29-year-old was the first Italian woman to win the tourna­ment since Raffaella Reggi in 1985 and only the fourth overall since its inception in 1930.

“It doesn’t seem real. It’s incredi­ble to have the trophy in my hands. I’m so emotional,” Paolini said.

“I came here as a kid to watch this tournament so to lift the trophy is beyond what I ever dreamed of.”

Neither player was able to hold serve in the opening three games before Paolini’s nerves eventually settled as she took a 3-1 lead.

That was the point at which Paolini upped the ante as she closed out the set in emphatic fashion.

Paolini raced into a 3-0 lead in the second set with two early breaks before Gauff claimed a break back and then managed to hold her serve.

However, Gauff was unable to wrestle momentum back her way as Paolini swaggered through the remainder of the set.

Guaff saved one match point but, at 40-30, Paolini sealed victo­ry with a powerful serve down the middle.

Victory means she will move up a place to fourth in the world rankings on Monday and obtain a top-four seeding for the French Open, which begins next week­end.

—BBC