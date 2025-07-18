Parliament Select Committee on Defence and Interior visit Ghana Police

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior has paid a working visit to the Ghana Police Service to engage with its leadership, receive briefing on its operations, and assess the current challenges facing the Service.

The visit aimed to identify ways in which the Committee could support to enhance the efficiency and operations of the police.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Agalga commended the Police Service for their hard work and dedication and encouraged the Service to continue its efforts in combating crime and reducing criminal activity.

He stated that, in order for the police to be more visible, they require additional logistical support, particularly armored vehicles, pickup trucks, and motorbikes, to help them expand their reach and respond more efficiently to incidents.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno in a detailed presentation, shared the successes achieved by the Service and outlined the current challenges it faces. He urged the Committee to collaborate with the Service to find lasting

solutions that will enhance its operations.

He expressed gratitude to the Committee for their visit and their interest in the welfare and development of the Ghana Police Service.