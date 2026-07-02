Parliament urged to keep human rights at centre of democratic governance

Parliament has been urged to continue placing human rights at the heart of its legislative, oversight and representative functions to strengthen Ghana’s democracy and promote inclusive national development.

Making a statement on the floor of Parliament to mark the International Day of Parliamentarianism on June 30, Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, said Parliament had a constitutional duty to protect the dignity, freedoms and rights of every Ghanaian.

The annual observance, established by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and endorsed by the United Nations, was celebrated this year under the theme, “Bring Human Rights into Focus.”

Mr Toobu said Parliament was not only a law-making institution but also a guardian of constitutional liberties and the social contract between the State and its citizens.

He noted that throughout the Fourth Republic, Parliament had advanced human rights through legislation, oversight and representation by supporting reforms that improved access to justice, promoted gender equality, protected children and vulnerable groups, strengthened the rights of persons with disabilities and safeguarded freedom of expression and association.

The Legislator stressed that emerging challenges such as poverty, inequality, insecurity, climate change and rapid digital transformation required Parliament to ensure that development and national security measures did not undermine human dignity and inclusion.

Mr Toobu highlighted several landmark laws passed by Parliament to strengthen Ghana’s human rights framework.

They include the Children’s Act, Domestic Violence Act, Human Trafficking Act, Persons with Disabilities Act, Mental Health Act, Right to Information Act, Data Protection Act, the Abolition of the Death Penalty Act, the Affirmative and Gender Equity Act and the Social Protection Act.

He also disclosed that Parliament was currently considering the Community Service Bill, 2026, which seeks to reduce congestion in correctional facilities while promoting the welfare of inmates.

According to him, the establishment of Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights in 2024 further demonstrated the House’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all Ghanaians.

The Committee, he said, is mandated to scrutinise legislation for compliance with international human rights standards and collaborate with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

Mr Toobu paid tribute to former Speakers of Parliament and past Members of Parliament for their contributions to strengthening Ghana’s parliamentary democracy and democratic governance since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

He called for stronger, more responsive and inclusive parliamentary institutions capable of addressing contemporary challenges, including economic uncertainty, climate change, technological advancement and widening inequalities.

He urged Parliament to continue strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions by ensuring that its processes remained accessible, transparent and responsive, particularly to women, young people, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

Mr Toobu expressed optimism that the commemoration would inspire parliamentarians to work together to preserve the democratic gains of the Fourth Republic and further strengthen Ghana’s Parliament as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

By Gordon Wellu