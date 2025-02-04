Parliamentary probe into vetting chaos assures fairness, transparency

The Chairperson of the Committee investigating the recent chaos at the vetting of ministe­rial nominees, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has assured that the probe is not aimed at unfairly targeting any Member of Parliament MP).

Speaking at a Press Conference on Monday in Parliament House ahead of the Committee’s work, Mr Bedzrah stressed that their objective was to ensure a fair and transparent process.

“The committee would like to place on record that it is not part of its job to target or witch-hunt anyone. We are not here to witch-hunt any of our colleagues or members of parliament. This work is to look for evidence of any member of parliament who may have flouted the rules of engagement in this house,” he explained.

The committee, established by Speaker Alban Bagbin on January 31, 2025, has been tasked with identifying MPs responsible for the disruptions and recommend­ing appropriate actions.

The seven-member Committee is chaired by Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ho West.

It has Mr Anyimadu Antwi, a New Patrioic Party (NPP) MP for Asante-Akim Central; Mad­am Gezilla Tetteh, NDC MP for Awutu-Senya West; Madam Abena Osei Asare, NPP MP for Atiwa East; Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawl­ings, NDC MP for Korle Klottey; Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, NDC MP for Dormaa West and Mr Bede Awanwakazuma Zeideng, NDC MP for Lawra as members.

Mr Bedzrah called on all stake­holders, including MPs, the media, and guests present during the vetting, to volunteer information that will help promote peace and a spirit of collaboration in Parlia­ment.

He added that to ensure transparency, the committee will hold public hearings, allowing individuals to testify openly about what transpired during the chaotic scenes that disrupted proceedings on Thursday, January 30. The sev­en-member committee has been given a ten-day deadline to submit its findings and recommendations for further action.

Mr Bedzrah urged the public to send multi-media contents via 0244926911 to aid in its investi­gations.

Confusion rocked Parliament’s Appointments Committee sitting on Thursday night, when mem­bers of the Minority and Majority caucuses clashed over the vetting of Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, minister-designate for health, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, desig­nated for Foreign Affairs.

The disagreement began after 22:00 hours when the vetting of the nominee for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, had been concluded.

The Majority Caucus decided to vet two more ministerial nominees that night after having already vetted five others.

The Minority group on the Committee, however, proposed rescheduling the vetting to Friday, January 31, saying it was too late.

The Majority rejected that sug­gestion, insisting that the vetting should continue as scheduled.

It accused the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, (Ranking Member on the Com­mittee), of spending more time on nominees, hence the delay.

The situation escalated into cha­os, disrupting the session as tables were broken and microphones de­stroyed in a tussle between some committee members.

In response, the Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, intervened and apologised for the unfortunate incident, suspending the vetting, and rescheduling it to Friday, January 31.

“The microphones have been destroyed and even if we want to proceed with the hearing, the media cannot pick the feed. It is unfortunate this has happened,” he said.

“Let us not destroy the enviable image that Ghana has carved for itself in terms of our democracy.”

The clash between the two causes brought the Committee’s work to a standstill, with both sides refusing to back down from their positions.

The incident raised concerns over the vetting process’s integrity and Parliament’s ability to conduct its business in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Meanwhile, the Minority Lead­er, Mr Afenyo-Markin, alleged that the Clerk to the Appoint­ments Committee, Madam Gifty Jiagge-Gobah, was being partisan and favouring the NDC.

“The Clerk to the Committee is a partisan clerk…, she agrees with the NDC, and she advertises and informs people to come,” he told the media.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stated that the Minority would not be bullied into submission and prevented from asking the necessary ques­tions during vetting.

“We will not accept any bully­ing. They can call us micro-mi­nority, they can say whatever they want to say. We have been cooperating with them.”

Earlier Thursday morning, the two sides reached an agreement to vet three nominees, but the Majority later attempted to push for additional nominees without proper consensus, hence the disruption in the vetting process, he said.

In response to the recent altercations in Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin Friday outlined a series of measures to address the immediate fallout and prevent future occurrences.

The Speaker’s decisive actions aimed to restore trust, ensure accountability, and maintain order in the legislative body.

Mr Bagbin in his formal com­munication to MPs on the Floor of the House on Friday, January 31, 2025, suspended four MPs involved in the clashes for two weeks.

The suspended MPs including Majority Chief Whip, Mr Rock­son-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor and Minority Chief Whip Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, were barred from participating in par­liamentary sittings and activities during this period.

—GNA