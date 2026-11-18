The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has visited the premises of Papaye at Lapaz following a fire outbreak to assess the extent of damage.

The MP visited the scene on Wednesday morning, where he interacted with management, traders, and residents affected by the incident.

In a statement after the visit, Mr. Boamah expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, traders, and young men in the area who mobilised swiftly to help contain the fire and prevent further damage.

He described their quick response as a testament to the importance of community solidarity and collective responsibility.

Mr. Boamah urged residents to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting lives and property within their communities.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme