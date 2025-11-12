Physician Assistant Arraigned for Allegedly Practising as ‘Dr’ Without License

THE Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) has arraigned 41-year-old businessman Ebenezer Sarpong for allegedly presenting himself as a medical doctor and practising medicine and dentistry without a valid license.

Sarpong, a trained Physician Assistant from a private university in Accra, is also alleged to have received payment for medical services, contravening the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of willfully and falsely using the title “Dr,” practising medicine or dentistry without registration, and receiving payment for such practice.

Presiding over the case, Mrs Susana Eduful granted Sarpong bail of GH¢ 50,000, with two sureties justified with land property. The case is adjourned to December 10, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, reported that during an undercover operation on August 14, 2025, Sarpong was found practising medicine without authorisation at his facility, Good Care Medical Centre in Swalaba, Accra. Police confirmed that Sarpong had been consulting patients, including admitted in-patients and outpatients.

Investigations revealed that Sarpong admitted in a caution statement that he was a trained Physician Assistant but had no license to practise medicine, yet continued to use the title “Dr” and collect payments, in violation of Act 857.

