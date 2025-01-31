Place your bets on the weekend’s mainclashes in Europe’s top leagues!

What type of bet is most profitable? The reliablebookmaker 1xBet offers the best conditions for thegame! Study our preview of the weekend’s topmatches, and do not forget the main rule: betresponsibly and not to your detriment!

Arsenal v Manchester City, February 2

For the first time in 10 years, Arsenal approaches theclash with Man City as a favorite. The Gunners havenot lost in 4 head-to-head matches against Guardiola’sside, although they have won only one. Even withoutinjured Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta has managed toextend the team’s unbeaten run in the Premier Leagueto 13 games (8 wins), but this is not enough to getclose to leading Liverpool.

Thanks to 14 points from the last 6 rounds, Man City returned to the top 4. Erling Haaland’s goal-scoringinstincts and Phil Foden’s high performance arerelevant again. Kevin De Bruyne is getting into shape, while Savinho and winter newcomer Omar Marmoushcan add new colors to the game in attack. At the sametime, as the match against Chelsea showed, AbdukodirKhusanov is unlikely to solve City’s obvious problemsin defense quickly.

Odds: W1 – 2.14, Х – 3.545, W2 – 3.615

Milan v Inter, February 2

Milan is not having the best season but has alreadywon two derbies with Inter. The new Rossoneri coach, Sergio Conceição, also managed to beat his neighbors – it was a super comeback in the Italian Super Cup finalwhen Milan turned 0-2 into 3-2. The 50-year-old Portuguese has not yet achieved stability from Milan – in 4 games with Conceição in Serie A, the team scored7 points and regularly conceded. The Rossoneri alsospoiled their mood before the derby with a defeat toDinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Inter has 13 wins and 4 draws in the last 17 Serie A matches. In the UCL, the Nerazzurri easily defeatedMonaco and had some energy left for the derby. Lautaro Martinez has been in fantastic form at the startof the year and is looking to improve the squad’s poorstatistics in top clashes. So far, Inter has only 3 victories in 7 games against other Serie A representatives in European competitions.

Odds: W1 – 4.015, Х – 3.685, W2 – 2.019

Marseille v Lyon, February 2

Marseille scored 1 point in its last 2 matches andvirtually lost hope of fighting for the title with Paris Saint-Germain, the official 1xBet partner. Still, thanksto a great attacking game, where Mason Greenwood(the Ligue 1 top scorer with 12 goals) has shown a brilliant performance, the club from Provenceconfidently occupies 2nd place. At the same time, coach Roberto De Zerbi urgently needs to improve thepercentage of home wins, as Marseille has achievedonly 13 points in 9 games at the Velodrome.

Lyon is preparing for a new life after the dismissal ofits manager, Pierre Sage. The team will most likely beheaded by Paulo Fonseca, who successfully coachedFrench Lille last year. The Portuguese should shake upLyon, which is only sixth in Ligue 1 and has alreadybeen knocked out of the French Cup by the fifth-division representative.

Odds: W1 – 2.021, Х – 4.035, W2 – 3.665

