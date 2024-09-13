Police arrest 4 suspects over Oyarifa disturbance

The police have arrested four suspects in connection with a violent attack that resulted in injury to three per­sons at Oyarifa, near Accra.

Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu and Ebenezer Adjei, among others, attacked and inflicted machete wounds on the victims during the Homowo festival at Oyarifa, Accra.

A press release issued by the Ghana Po­lice Service, copied the Ghana News Agency, said the victims together with suspects, who also sustained injuries, were currently receiv­ing medical attention.

“Suspects, Latif Bako, Stephen Owusu and Ebenezer Ewuzi are in custody assist­ing in police investigation, while efforts are underway to get the other accomplices currently at large arrested to face justice,” the statement indicated.

The police said: “We would like to assure the public that anyone who disturbs the peace will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law.” —GNA