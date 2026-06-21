Police arrest 6, retrieve firearms over Sarah Adwoa Safo shooting at Kwabenya

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards in connection with the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya.

A search conducted after the arrests led to the retrieval of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment.

According to preliminary investigations, personnel from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate, who were on special duty, responded to a distress call from a residence at Kwabenya and proceeded to the scene.

Police said a ceremony was underway at the residence of Mr. Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, alias Akofena, when Ms. Safo arrived and requested entry but was denied access.

Investigations further revealed that armed security personnel at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the incident, resulting in injury to Ms. Safo. Her vehicle was also found with multiple gunshot marks.

The suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Police Headquarters to assist ongoing investigations. Police say efforts are underway to locate and arrest all other persons connected with the incident.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme