Police arrest suspect in Taxi driver murders in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man believed to be behind a series of robberies and killings of taxi drivers in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the suspect, Peter Akakpo, also known as “Dompe,” was arrested on October 13, 2025, at Kasoa-Domeabra.

Police say he is an ex-convict and is believed to have worked with another suspect, Vincent Gbetorglo, who was arrested earlier on June 30, 2025.

The arrests follow investigations into the deaths of two taxi drivers at Sakaman Blue Lagoon on May 9 and June 15, 2025. Police say the suspects contacted the victims before the attacks.

The Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID led the investigation, using intelligence and surveillance to track down the suspects.

Police say efforts are being made to recover the vehicles of the murdered drivers.

The CID assured the public that investigations are still ongoing and promised to provide updates as new information emerges.

By: Jacob Aggrey