Police arrest suspect in viral assault video

The Ghana Police Service, through the Criminal Investigation Department, has arrested a suspect captured in a viral video physically assaulting a woman.

The suspect, Christford Affadu Danful, also known as Ekow Black, was arrested on Thursday, January 15, 2026, through an intelligence-led operation by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team, following the circulation of the video on social media.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the woman, who previously lived together, had a history of disagreements that reportedly escalated into verbal confrontations and physical assaults.

Suspect Danful is currently in custody and is expected to be put before the court to face charges in accordance with the law.

The Ghana Police Service has reassured the public of its commitment to protecting lives, upholding the law, and ensuring that acts of violence are dealt with decisively.