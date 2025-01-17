Police arrest three people in connection with alleged smuggling of cocoa beans

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged smuggling of about 1,473 maxi bags of cocoa beans to Togo and Burkina Faso.

The suspects made up of one of the drivers, and two driver-mates of the three heavy duty trucks which were carrying the bags of cocoa beans covered with lumber.

All three suspects had since been granted bail and are assisting the police in investigations.

Two other suspects (drivers) in­volved in the crime are on the run.

The Anti-Smuggling Task Force of the COCOBOD intercepted the trucks with registration numbers GR 7237-21, GR-314-24, and AS 5278-23 at Nkrankwanta in

the Dormaa West District of the Region.

Briefing the media in Sunyani, Mr Michael P.K. Asumanu, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Administrator of the COCOBOD, said the task force comprised of the police, National Investigative Bureau, National Security and the COCOBOD.

He said the seized trucks had since been sent to the Bono Regional Police Headquarters in Sunyani for safe keeping, while the COCOBOD had taken custody of the cocoa beans since no one had claimed ownership of them.

Mr Asumanu said smuggling caused huge economic loss to the nation, because cocoa contributed hugely to the economy, and urged the public to support in the fight against smuggling of the beans, saying “we design rewards for informants.”

Mr Emmanuel Ntiako, the Act­ing Bono Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the commission was also assessing the lumber too.

—GN